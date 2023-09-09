Iraq's crude oil exports to the United States plunge by over half in the past week

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a substantial decline in Iraq's oil exports to the United States on Saturday, with shipments dropping by more than half over the past week.

According to EIA data, "The average volume of US crude oil imports from nine major countries in the past week amounted to 5.822 million barrels per day, marking a decrease of 178 thousand barrels per day compared to the previous week when it averaged 6.000 million barrels per day."

The report further detailed, "Iraq's oil exports to the United States averaged 100,000 barrels per day during the last week, reflecting a significant drop of 132,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week, which averaged 232,000 barrels per day."

It was highlighted that most United States oil imports during the past week primarily came from Canada, averaging 3.679 million barrels per day. Following by Mexico accounted for an average of 699 thousand barrels per day, while oil revenues from Saudi Arabia totaled an average of 567 thousand barrels per day. Additionally, Colombia contributed an average of 300 thousand barrels per day to US oil imports.

The EIA's data also indicated that the US imported crude oil from other countries, including Nigeria at a rate of 220 thousand barrels per day, Ecuador at a rate of 99 thousand barrels per day, Libya at a rate of 90 thousand barrels per day, and Brazil at a rate of 68 thousand barrels per day. Notably, there were no reported crude oil imports from Russia during this period.