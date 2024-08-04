Iraq's Prime Minister directs increase in crude oil production to boost associated gas output

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed an increase in crude oil production and associated gas output.

According to a statement by his media office, Al-Sudani chaired the regular meeting attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, along with several advisors and officials from the Ministry of Oil and its affiliated companies.

"The Prime Minister received a briefing on recently inaugurated projects, which mark a significant advancement in enhancing Iraq's oil industry capabilities." The statement added that the meeting included discussions on progress in export, distribution, and transportation projects, as well as updates on refining and integrated energy projects.

Al-Sudani directed an expansion of crude oil production to increase the output of associated gas, "either through national efforts or by completing production rates agreed upon with companies from licensing rounds." He also instructed an increase in production capacity at northern refineries to meet the energy needs of the electric power sector and the requirements of these refineries.

The meeting also reviewed current gas investment projects, noting that the "utilization rate of associated gas has reached 69% of the gas produced across all Iraqi fields, representing a strategic achievement in a short period, with a 13% increase."