Iraq’s OPDC moves 97.5M cubic meters of fuel in January

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Oil Products Distribution Company (OPDC) transported 97.5 million cubic meters per kilometer of fuel in January, utilizing its fleet of 1,192 trucks to supply all provinces, the company announced Thursday.

Hussein Abboud, the OPDC’s director general, said in a statement that the transported petroleum products included white derivatives such as gasoline, kerosene, and gas oil, as well as black derivatives like diesel, crude oil, fuel oil blends, and naphtha. Aviation fuel (R.T.), lubricants, hydraulic oils, and both liquefied and compressed gas were also delivered.

Milad Rashid, head of the transport division, said the average number of daily fuel shipments, including gas, reached 382, while the total volume transported daily to distribution branches stood at approximately 982,692 cubic meters. “The transport division, with its specialized workforce, ensures a structured supply mechanism to guarantee efficiency and timely delivery of petroleum products nationwide,” he pointed out.