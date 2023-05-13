Iraq's Central Bank Records Significant Increase in US Dollar Sales to Support Foreign Trade

Shafaq News/ During the past week, the Central Bank of Iraq sold nearly one billion dollars in hard currency to the US dollar. The sales took place over four days, with a daily average of $233,003,411, representing a 27.27% increase compared to the previous week's daily average of $183,079,001.

The highest sales were recorded on Wednesday, reaching $207,291,275, while the lowest sales occurred on Sunday, amounting to $180,151,132. Foreign remittances accounted for $765,965,926 during the past week, showing a significant increase of 71.42% compared to cash sales, which amounted to $218,900,000.

These sales were conducted through cash and remittances abroad to support foreign trade. The selling price for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards stood at 1,305 Iraqi dinars per US dollar. The selling price for remittances abroad and cash sales was 1,310 Iraqi dinars per US dollar.