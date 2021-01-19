CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars

Shafaq News/ Hard currency sales of the Central Bank of Iraq slid further on Tuesday as the dinar's exchange rate continues to decline against the U.S dollar.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to 7.353 million dollars on Monday.

Our correspondent explained that no cash purchases were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with only six banks meeting those requests.