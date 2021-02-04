Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales decline by +38%

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-04T11:42:28+0000
CBI sales decline by +38%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency drastically declined on Thursday. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 38.37% decline in its sales to settle at 53,603,849 dollars, compared to 86,286,000 dollars yesterday. The weighed average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that no cash purchases were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with twelve banks meeting those requests.

related

A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-01-14 10:16:19
A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars

Date: 2021-01-19 13:03:13
CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars

CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

Date: 2021-01-20 09:24:01
CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

Foreign currency exchange slides, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-01-21 09:49:14
Foreign currency exchange slides, Iraq’ central bank said

Foreign currency exchange declines, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-01-28 09:17:54
Foreign currency exchange declines, Iraq’ central bank said