CBI sales decline by +38%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency drastically declined on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 38.37% decline in its sales to settle at 53,603,849 dollars, compared to 86,286,000 dollars yesterday. The weighed average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that no cash purchases were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with twelve banks meeting those requests.