The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq announced launching the digital enrollment service, which is the first of its kind in Iraq and the region.

The bank said in a statement, "the digital enrollment is an integrated digital financial system that enhances financial independence from traditional financial systems, as it works to turn Iraq into a country less dependent on cash, which enables the state to fight corruption, evasion and bureaucracy."

The statement clarified that this "modern" service was adopted due to its many advantages, including digitally conducting financial operations, which reduces time and distances.