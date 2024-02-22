Iraq's Central Bank, Private Banks Association partner to promote electronic tax collection

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Private Banks Association (IPBA), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), organized a workshop on Thursday to promote electronic tax collection.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness among government institutions about the benefits of electronic payments and to discuss the challenges and solutions related to the implementation of electronic collection systems, a CBI official said.

Zaid Hamid, Director of Operations and Settlements at the CBI, emphasized the importance of electronic tax collection and highlighted the role of the CBI in providing the necessary infrastructure and systems for the success of electronic payments.

Hamid noted the increasing adoption of electronic payments in Iraq, which he attributed to the growing awareness of the benefits of digital transactions.

Ahmed al-Hashemi, Deputy Executive Director of the IPBA, said that the workshop provided an opportunity for government institutions to learn about the best practices for implementing electronic collection systems.

Al-Hashemi praised the progress made in implementing electronic collections in some ministries and government departments, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Oil, the Passport Directorate, and fuel stations.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in the transition to electronic payments but praised the benefits of electronic collections, including increased transparency, efficiency, and security.