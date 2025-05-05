Iraq’s 2024 oil exports to China exceed $38B

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported more than $38B worth of oil to China in 2024, accounting for over a third of the East Asian giant’s crude imports, according to data obtained by Shafaq News Agency.

The total value of Iraqi oil exports to China reached $38.22B, with volumes exceeding 63.83M tonnes during the year.

The data shows a compound annual growth rate of 18% over the past four years. Iraqi oil made up 35% of China’s total oil imports from global suppliers in 2024.

Crude oil dominated the exports, totaling $36.97B, followed by petroleum oils and derivatives at $1.2B, while petroleum coke, bitumen, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) contributed $59.08M to the total.