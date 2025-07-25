Iraq receives new generation of port cranes

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq has begun deploying a new fleet of advanced container-handling cranes to boost efficiency at its ports, the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) announced on Friday.

GCPI Director General Farhan al-Fartousi told Shafaq News that 14 cutting-edge cranes had been delivered—four bridge-type Gantry Cranes and ten rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes—designed to accelerate container operations across port yards.

Built by China’s ZBMC, the new equipment is equipped with smart communication systems that enable semi-automated operation with minimal human input.

“This represents a qualitative leap for Iraqi ports,” al-Fartousi said, noting that the upgrade strengthens Iraq’s competitiveness in regional shipping and logistics.

Located in the south, Basra’s ports handle the majority of Iraq’s commercial cargo and oil exports, though years of underinvestment and dependence on outdated machinery have long limited their performance.

Iraq has recently intensified efforts to modernize its maritime infrastructure in response, including multiple procurement deals with Chinese companies under the Belt and Road Initiative.