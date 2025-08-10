Iraq ranks third in Arab solar panel imports from China

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq emerged as the third-largest Arab importer of Chinese solar panels in the first half of 2025, fueled by the launch of multiple renewable energy projects, the Washington-based ATTAQA, an energy research group, reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Iraq imported 0.95 gigawatts (GW) of Chinese solar panels between January and June, up from 0.14 GW a year earlier—an increase of 0.81 GW.

The analysis noted that Arab countries are increasingly capitalizing on their abundant solar resources—among the highest globally—to diversify power generation and reduce reliance on oil and gas. New entrants to the top-10 list this year included Iraq, Algeria, and Sudan, while Oman dropped off.

Saudi Arabia topped the rankings, fueled by its aggressive solar expansion drive, followed by the UAE, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Yemen, Sudan, and Lebanon.

One gigawatt equals one billion watts, or 1,000 megawatts.