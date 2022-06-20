Report

Iraq ranks third as a supplier of crude oil to China in May

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-20T07:20:25+0000
Iraq ranks third as a supplier of crude oil to China in May

Shafaq News / On Monday, the Chinese customs data showed that Iraq was the third supplier of crude oil to China in May 2022.

The data of the General Administration of Customs in China revealed that the largest suppliers to China in May were as follows: (from the largest)

• Russia: 8.42 million tons.

• Saudi Arabia: 7.82 million tons.

• Iraq: 4.687 million tons.

• The UAE: 4.09 thousand tons.

• Oman: 3.977 thousand tons.

• Columbia: 546 thousand tons.

China's total crude oil imports rose by about 12 % in May to 10.8 million bpd, compared to 10.3 million bpd in May 2021."

1 ton = 1000 kg

It is noteworthy that Iraq exports about 67% of its crude oil to East Asia, particularly China and India, while the rest is exported to Europe and the United States.

