Iraq ranks third as a supplier of crude oil to China in April

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Chinese customs data showed that Iraq was the third supplier of crude oil to China in April.

The data of the General Administration of Customs in China revealed that the largest suppliers to China in April were as follows: (from the largest)

• Saudi Arabia: 8.93 million tons of crude oil.

• Russia: 6.55 million tons of crude oil.

• Iraq: 4.09 million tons of crude oil.

• Kuwait: 3.63 million tons of crude oil.

• the UAE: 3.10 thousand tons of crude oil.

It is noteworthy that Iraq exports about 67% of its crude oil to East Asia, particularly China and India, while the rest is exported to Europe and the United States.