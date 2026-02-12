Iraq ranks second top importer of Jordanian goods in January

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Amman

Iraq ranked second among the top importers of goods certified by the Amman Chamber of Commerce in January, with imports valued at 47 million Jordanian dinars (around $33 million), according to data released on Thursday.

The chamber said it issued 2,279 certificates of origin during the first month of the year, up 2.7% from 2,219 certificates in January last year.

The total value of certificates of origin rose 32.2% to approximately 155 million dinars, compared with 116 million dinars in the same period a year earlier.

Switzerland topped the list of countries by value of certificates issued, with 52 million dinars through eight certificates. Iraq ranked second, followed by Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Egypt.

Separate data from the chamber showed that Jordan’s exports to Iraq rose 4.5% in 2025 to 1.016 billion dinars ($1.43 billion), compared with 972 million dinars ($1.37 billion) the previous year.