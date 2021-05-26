Report

Iraq ranks second in the list of top importers from Iran in May

Date: 2021-05-26T13:06:29+0000
Iraq ranks second in the list of top importers from Iran in May

Shafaq News / Iran exported 16.9 million tons of non-oil commodities to foreign destinations during the period extending from March 21 to May 21, according to Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration. 

During this period, Iran's top five non-oil export destinations were China with $2 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $953 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $849 million, Turkey with $388 million, and Afghanistan with $365 million.

Iran traded 22.2 million tons of goods worth $12.8 billion with its trade partners up 6.6 percent and 38 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively, Mir-Ashrafi said.

