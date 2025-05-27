Iraq ranks second among OAPEC crude oil exporters in Q1 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked as the second-largest crude oil exporter among the member states of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) during the first quarter of 2025.

According to a report by OAPEC, Iraq's oil exports averaged 3.35 million barrels per day (bpd), trailing only Saudi Arabia, which topped the list with 5.89 million bpd. The United Arab Emirates followed in third place with 2.86 million bpd, while Kuwait ranked fourth with 1.32 million bpd.

Libya came in fifth with an average of 1.18 million bpd, followed by Qatar at 605,000 bpd. Algeria was the lowest exporter among OAPEC members, with 378,000 bpd.

On the global oil trade front, the report noted that the United States maintained its status as a net importer of crude oil while remaining a net exporter of petroleum products. The US recorded net exports of crude and petroleum derivatives at approximately 2.7 million bpd during the first quarter of the year.

China's net oil imports declined by about 385,000 bpd, settling at 10.7 million bpd. Meanwhile, India's oil imports increased by 3.3% quarter-on-quarter, reaching 4.6 million bpd.