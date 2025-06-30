Iraq ranks among top importers of Turkish goods in May

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Ankara

Iraq ranked as the fifth-largest importer of Turkish goods in May 2025, with imports exceeding $1.1 billion, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

The institute reported that Turkiye’s total exports for May reached $24.82 billion, marking a 2.6% increase compared to the same month in 2024. Imports stood at $31.46 billion, reflecting a 2.7% year-on-year rise.

Germany remained Turkiye’s top export destination with $2.1 billion in trade, followed by the United Kingdom ($1.52 billion), the United States ($1.51 billion), and Italy ($1.22 billion). Iraq followed in fifth place with $1.12 billion in imports.

The top five countries accounted for 30.1% of the total exports in May.

Iraq also emerged as the fifth-largest importer of Turkish products in the first third of 2025.