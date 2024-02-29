Iraq ranks 4th in Arab real estate market for 2024

Shafaq News / Iraq has secured the fourth position in the Arab real estate market for 2024 among 14 countries, according to data from "Statista," specializing in real estate.

Saudi Arabia claimed the top spot regionally with an expected value of $2.1 billion for this year, with a growth rate of 2%.

Following closely is Morocco in the second position with an anticipated value of $1.63 billion, showing a growth of 4%.

According to the data, Egypt came in third in the Arab real estate market with an expected value of $1.45 billion for the current year, while Iraq secured the fourth position with an anticipated value of $1.12 billion and a growth rate of 6%.