Iraq 8th in Arab world for freedom

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked eighth among Arab countries in terms of freedom in 2024, scoring 31 out of 100 points in the latest “Freedom in the World” report released by US-based watchdog Freedom House.

The annual report evaluates the state of political rights and civil liberties across 208 countries and territories. It assesses factors ranging from voting rights and freedom of expression to equal treatment under the law, examining how both governments and non-state actors influence personal freedoms.

Globally, 2024 marked the 19th consecutive year of democratic decline, with freedoms deteriorating in 60 countries while only 34 saw improvements. By year’s end, 20% of countries and territories had received a score of zero out of four on the report’s metric for physical security and protection from illegitimate force.

In the Arab world, Gaza and Sudan ranked lowest with just 2 points each, signifying near-total absence of freedom. Tunisia led the region with 51 points, followed by Comoros and Lebanon with 42 points each, and Mauritania with 39.