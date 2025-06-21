Iraq ranks 2nd in jet fuel use as regional conflict squeezes aviation demand

Shafaq News/ Iraq has become the second-largest consumer of jet fuel in the Middle East, trailing only the United Arab Emirates, amid mounting geopolitical tensions, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The spike in usage comes even as the Israel–Iran conflict drives a significant drop in regional air traffic. Nearly 1,500 commercial flights have been canceled daily across the region since hostilities began, leading to an estimated 75,000-barrel-per-day decline in civilian jet fuel demand. The figure excludes military usage, which analysts say has likely surged.

Saudi Arabia placed third in the rankings.

Jet fuel prices are also on the rise. Platts assessed jet fuel (kerosene) delivered FOB at $87.63 per barrel on June 18, the highest level since February 25. That marks a sharp increase from $79.43 per barrel just six days earlier, as markets respond to supply disruptions and mounting conflict risks.

“Estimating actual jet fuel demand during armed conflicts is inherently difficult,” said Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory, in remarks to Platts.

“In most cases, war increases overall jet fuel consumption in the short to medium term due to military operations and disrupted commercial aviation,” he noted. “The ultimate impact depends on the scale, duration, and geography of the conflict.”