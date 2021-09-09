Iraq exports first shipment of civil jet fuel

Shafaq News/ The General Manager of the South Refineries Company, Hossam Hussein Wali, announced today exporting the first shipment of civil jet fuel.

Wali told Shafaq News Agency, "Today we exported the first shipment of aviation fuel through the Khor Al-Zubair port in Basra Governorate, and marketed it through the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company SOMO."

"The shipment is 18,000 cubic meters, and is part of a total of 70,000 cubic meters produced by our company," stressing, "the product is of high quality and international specifications."

For his part, the director of the company's production authority, Salman Hadar, told Shafaq News, "The southern refineries, specifically the Basra refinery, are considered a vital and important economic line of the Ministry of Oil and the Iraqi state, as it owns 50% of the country's strategic reserves."

He added, "Iraq has been classified among the countries producing and exporting jet fuel."

"We took it upon ourselves to establish a loading platform, tanks, and pumps, and we planned to raise production more than 1,000 cubic meters per day, and selling about 2,500 cubic meters per day."