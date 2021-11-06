Report

Iraq' oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-06T07:02:21+0000
Iraq' oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq's export oil to the United States increased to 187 thousand bpd in the last week.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5.319 bpd in the first week of November."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.685 million bpd), Mexico (439 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (397 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Russia is 206 thousand bpd, Brazil is 178 thousand bpd, Columbia 81 thousand bpd, Nigeria 64 thousand bpd, and Ecuador 92 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

