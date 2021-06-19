Report

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-19T06:49:46+0000
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States increased to 300 thousand bpd in the last week.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5.751 bpd in the second week of June."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.644 million bpd), Mexico (764 thousand bpd), and Russia (390 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia is 381 thousand bpd, Columbia is 143 thousand bpd, Nigeria 169 thousand bpd and Ecuador 96 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

