Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in December

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States increased.

EIA stated in a report, "Iraq oil exports recorded 5.883 bpd in the first week of December."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.989 million bpd), Mexico (679 thousand bpd), and Brazil (284 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Columbia is 210 thousand bpd, Ecuador 248 thousand bpd and from Nigeria 83 thousand bpd and Saudi Arabia 281 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.