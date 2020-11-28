Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increase

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased by 105 thousand bpd in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "Iraq oil exports climbed to about 105 thousand bpd in the third week of November, while US imports decreased in the same week by 197 thousand to export a total of 4.457 million barrels per day."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.277 million bpd), Mexico (519 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (293 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Ecuador is 98 thousand bpd, Colombia 100 thousand bpd and from Nigeria 98 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.