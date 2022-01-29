Iraq' oil exports to the United States dropped in the past week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-29T08:51:09+0000

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq's oil export to the United States decreased in the past week. EIA stated in a report, "U.S. imported 5.523 million bpd of oil in the past week." The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3,752 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (596 thousand bpd), and Mexico (321 thousand bpd). " It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Columbia is 143 thousand bpd, Iraqi is 133 thousand bpd, Brazil 78 thousand bpd, and Nigeria 43 thousand bpd." Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

