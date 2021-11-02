Iraq's oil exports to Jordan revenues amounted to 20,994,906$ in October

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) announced that the average price of an oil barrel exported to Jordan amounted to $67 last October.

The company's statistics showed that the total oil exports to Jordan amounted to 309,768 barrels in October, indicating that the export rate was 10,000 barrels per day.

SOMO added that the average price of a barrel sold to Jordan amounted to 67.663 dollars, noting that the value of imports from Jordan's oil exports in only one month amounted to 20,994,906$.

Iraq exports crude oil to Jordan at preferential prices that are 12 to 14 dollars less than the original price, and by 10 thousand barrels per day, exported in trucks.