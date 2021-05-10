Iraq's oil exports to the US exceeded 4 million barrels in April 2021

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration announced, on Monday, that Iraq's oil exports to America exceeded 4 million barrels last April.

The Administration said, "Iraq exported crude oil to America during the past month 4,260,000 barrels, at a rate of 142 thousand barrels per day", noting that Iraq exported 223 thousand barrels every day during the first week of April, while an average of 34 thousand barrels per day was exported every day during the second week. During the third week, an average of 270 barrels per day was exported, while 41 thousand barrels were exported every day during the fourth week.

However, the Administration stated that Iraq came in seventh place following Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Russia, and is the second Arab country after Saudi Arabia, whose exports to America reached 8,970,000 barrels last April.