Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq' oil exports to the United States decreased to zero in the past week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-02T06:26:13+0000
Iraq' oil exports to the United States decreased to zero in the past week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq did not export any oil to the United States in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "U.S. imports oil 5.389 million bpd in the past week."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3,034 thousand bpd), Mexico (764 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (561 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Russia is 265 thousand bpd, Ecuador 235 thousand bpd, Nigeria 64 thousand bpd, Brazil 211 thousand bpd and from Columbia 255 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

related

Oil prices continue to drop amid dollar recovery

Date: 2020-09-03 06:45:39
Oil prices continue to drop amid dollar recovery

Iraqi oil recorded the highest price among OPEC

Date: 2021-02-23 09:10:30
Iraqi oil recorded the highest price among OPEC

Brent hits $71, highest since March, on demand prospects

Date: 2021-06-01 13:34:12
Brent hits $71, highest since March, on demand prospects

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Date: 2021-06-19 06:49:46
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Iraqi staff protest against a British company southern Iraq

Date: 2020-04-26 11:19:42
Iraqi staff protest against a British company southern Iraq

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

Date: 2021-02-06 08:23:30
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

Oil climbs on low U.S. output, disruptions in Libyan ports

Date: 2021-09-08 14:32:27
Oil climbs on low U.S. output, disruptions in Libyan ports

Russian oil production decreased

Date: 2019-11-02 13:05:25
Russian oil production decreased