Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the third week of April

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-24T06:45:55+0000
Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States decreased to 34 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5,493 thousand bpd in the third week of April."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (2,901 thousand bpd), Mexico (451 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (385 thousand bpd) and Russia (266 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Ecuador is 172 thousand bpd, and from Brazil 129 thousand bpd, Columbia 111 thousand bpd, and Nigeria 71 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

