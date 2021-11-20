Report

Iraq' oil exports to the United States decline in the second week of November  

Date: 2021-11-20T06:44:42+0000
Iraq' oil exports to the United States decline in the second week of November  

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq's export oil to the United States decreased to 42 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5.442 bpd in the second week of November."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.429 million bpd), Mexico (499 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (453 thousand bpd), and Russia (408 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Columbia is 302 thousand bpd and from Brazil 133 thousand bpd and Ecuador 103 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

