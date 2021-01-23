Report

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the second week of January

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-23T09:32:03+0000
Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States decreased to 78 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5.095 bpd in the second week of January."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.738 million bpd), Mexico (605 thousand bpd), Columbia (196 thousand bpd) and Ecuador (154 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Brazil is 68 thousand bpd, and from Nigeria 111 thousand bpd and Saudi Arabia 145 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

