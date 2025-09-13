Iraq oil exports to US slip to 7.9M barrels in August

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraq exported 7.94M barrels of crude oil to the United States in August, dropping from 8.37M barrels in July, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Saturday.

Average exports fluctuated throughout the month, ranging from 162,000 barrels per day in the second week to 328,000 in the first.

The shipments placed Iraq fifth among Washington’s crude suppliers, following Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

Regionally, Iraq ranked second among Arab exporters, after Saudi Arabia’s 9.36M barrels, while Libya came third with 3.53M.