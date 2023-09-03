Iraqi oil exports to U.S. declined last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second largest exporter, has had its crude oil supplies to the US, the world's second largest importer, decreased, data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed this weekend.

In the span of a week, the volume dwindled from 283,000 barrels daily to a mere 232,000 barrels — a contraction of 51,000 barrels per day.

This decrement in Iraq's oil exports aligns with an overarching reduction in America's crude oil imports. Data indicates a week-on-week decline of 452,000 barrels daily, with total imports hovering around 5.548 million barrels each day.

Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with an impressive 3.405 million barrels reaching American shores daily. Following are Saudi Arabia and Mexico, with daily figures recorded at 462,000 and 437,000 barrels respectively.

Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, and Nigeria further complement the list, their exports to the U.S. ranging from 144,000 barrels daily from Nigeria to 328,000 barrels from Ecuador.