Iraqi oil exports to US decline as other imports remain stable

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration announced on Sunday a decline in Iraqi oil exports to the United States in the past week.

According to the administration's data, the average US crude oil imports from seven major countries during the past week stood at 5.136 million barrels per day (bpd), marking a reduction of 1.210 million bpd compared to the previous week when it reached 6.346 million bpd.

Furthermore, it was observed that Iraq's oil exports to the US averaged 233,000 bpd in the past week, reflecting a decrease of 15,000 bpd compared to the previous week's average of 248,000 bpd.

The administration highlighted that the US received its highest oil revenues in the past week primarily from Canada, with an average of 3.287 million bpd, followed by Mexico at an average of 603,000 bpd. Saudi Arabia contributed an average of 383,000 bpd, followed by Colombia with an average of 287,000 bpd.

Additionally, the data revealed that US crude oil imports from Brazil averaged 209,000 bpd, while imports from Ecuador averaged 134,000 bpd. Notably, there were no imports from Russia, Libya, or Nigeria during this period.