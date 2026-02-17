Iraq oil exports to US drop to 7M barrels in January

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq exported 7.037 million barrels of crude oil to the United States in January, down from 7.533 million barrels in December, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

EIA data showed that weekly shipments fluctuated, averaging 261,000 barrels per day in the first week, 83,000 bpd in the second, 325,000 bpd in the third, and 249,000 bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked fourth among crude suppliers to the US, behind Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. Among Arab exporters, Saudi Arabia led with 12.4 million barrels, followed by Iraq, while Libya shipped 1.54 million barrels.

The US remains a significant outlet for Iraqi crude, although Asia continues to receive the bulk of Iraq’s exports.