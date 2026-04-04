Iraq loses 3,500 MW as Iran gas supplies drop

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A sharp drop in Iranian gas supplies has cut Iraq’s electricity generation by about 3,500 megawatts, the Electricity Ministry said on Saturday, attributing the decline to the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Moussa told Shafaq News that imports have fallen to around five million cubic meters per day —down from 19 million previously— while Iraq typically needs about 30 million cubic meters daily, making the current supply “very low.”

The decline follows a complete halt in Iranian gas exports in March, which knocked more than 3,000 megawatts offline after reported Israeli strikes targeted facilities linked to Iran’s South Pars gas field —part of the world’s largest offshore reserve shared with Qatar— and energy infrastructure in Asaluyeh. Limited flows later resumed, helping stabilize production at around 14,000 megawatts.

Iraq continues to face chronic electricity shortages despite its oil wealth, with demand typically reaching 50,000–55,000 megawatts during peak summer months, compared to current production of about 27,000–28,000 megawatts. Iranian gas covers roughly 40% of the country’s fuel needs and supports nearly one-third of its electricity generation.

Read more: Energy war nears Iraq: Oil infrastructure faces rising threat