Iraq is Iran's second-larger importer of non-oil products

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-22T09:41:24+0000
Iraq is Iran's second-larger importer of non-oil products

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iranian Customs Authority, Mahdi Mir Al-Ashrafi, said on Monday that Iraq is the second-largest importer of Iranian non-oil goods.

Ashrafi said, in a statement to Iranian media, that Iran's non-oil exports amounted to 103 million tons, valued at $ 31.2 billion, in the past 11 months.

He indicated that China ranked first by importing Iranian non-oil commodities with 24.5 million tons, valued at 8.1 billion dollars, followed by Iraq with 23.9 million tons, 6.8 billion dollars, then UAE third with 14 million tons with 4.1 billion dollars. Turkey is fifth with 5.9 million tons, 2.2 billion dollars, Afghanistan seventh 6.4 million tons, 2.1 billion dollars.

Ashrafi added that the top five countries accounted for 23.4 billion dollars of the total Iranian exports in the mentioned period.

