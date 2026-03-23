Iraq increases holdings of US bonds to $42B in December

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq’s holdings of US Treasury bonds reached $42 billion by the end of December 2025, up from $41.1 billion in November, the US Treasury’s Treasury International Capital (TIC) system said on Monday.

The data showed that long-term holdings accounted for $40.8 billion, while short-term bonds totaled about $1.2 billion.

Monthly figures for 2025 indicated a steady rise in long-term bond holdings, while short-term holdings remained relatively stable. Total holdings increased from about $39.85 billion in January to $42 billion in December 2025.

In 2024, Iraq’s total holdings stood at around $23.4 billion, with an annual increase of nearly 79%, driven primarily by higher investment in long-term bonds.