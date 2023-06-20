Iraq slips three ranks in largest foreign holders of US bonds

Shafaq News / The US Treasury Department announced on Tuesday that Iraq has fallen three places among the largest foreign holders of US bonds.

According to the latest table, the Treasury stated that "Iraq has dropped three ranks after reducing its bond holdings during last April, placing it at the 36th position among the top bond-holding countries. The table includes 38 countries that are required to hold more than $28 billion worth of US Treasury bonds."

The Treasury further added that "Iraq's holdings of these bonds reached $34.8 billion in April, marking an 11.45% decline compared to the previous month of March, during which Iraq's bond holdings stood at $39.3 billion. However, it represents a 23% increase compared to March of 2022."

Additionally, the Treasury pointed out that "Iraq ranks as the fourth-largest Arab country, following Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. Japan stands at the top of the list as the largest holder of these bonds, with $1.1272 trillion, followed by China in second place with $869 billion, the United Kingdom in third place with $680 billion, Belgium in fourth place with $336 billion, and Luxembourg in fifth place with $332 billion."

The Treasury revealed that "the total bonds held by countries worldwide increased by $7 billion in April, reaching $7.58 trillion."