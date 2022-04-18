Iraq's U.S. Treasury Bond holdings climbed to +24 billion dollars

Shafaq News/ Iraq has boosted its U.S. Treasury Bond holdings by $661 billion, settling at $24.086 billion in February 2022, 2.82% above January's $23.086 billion.

According to the Federal Reserve and U.S. Department of the Treasury, Iraq's holdings are $10.260 billion in long-term securities and $13.826 billion in short-term securities. These securities account for 0.3% of the Global holdings.

Saudi Arabia keeps the top holdings among Arabs with $116.722 billion, followed by Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates with $50.571 and $46.299 billion. Iraq ranked fourth with $23.425. Oman and Morocco's holdings stood at $5.338 and $3.720 billion each.

Japan and Mainland China hold the greatest portions globally. Japan held $1.306292 trillion in U.S. securities. China held $1.054815 trillion worth of securities.