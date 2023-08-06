Iraq increases crude exports to Jordan

Shafaq news / The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced today, Sunday, an increase in the quantities of Iraqi crude oil exported to Jordan from 10,000 bpd to 15,000 bpd.

Iman Awad, the Director of the Oil and Natural Gas Directorate at the Ministry, stated that "the Iraqi side agreed to increase the quantities starting from the beginning of this August, under the same contractual conditions stated in the Memorandum of Understanding for supplying crude oil, signed between the Jordanian and Iraqi governments on May 4, 2023."

She further added that "the Ministry has made all the necessary technical and logistical arrangements to transport these quantities from the oil loading site in Iraq, 'Kirkuk Modern Warehouse,' to the Jordanian Petroleum Refinery in Zarqa. As a result, the monthly quantity of Iraqi crude oil exported to Jordan will reach approximately 450,000 barrels, instead of the previous 300,000 barrels per month."

The increase in oil quantities comes as a result of fruitful discussions held during the visit of the Prime Minister, leading a ministerial delegation, to Baghdad on July 24th last year, where both sides reached a mutual agreement to increase the quantities of Iraqi crude oil exported to Jordan.

In the previous month of June, Iraq sold a barrel of crude oil to Jordan for less than $11,75 compared to the official selling price declared by the Ministry, which was $71,30 per barrel, according to statistics released by the Ministry.