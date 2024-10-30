Iraq imports over $33M in nanotechnology products from Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq imported Iranian nanotechnology products valued at over $33 million in the fiscal year ending March 19, 2024, as Iran’s exports of nano-products saw a notable rise, according to Emad Ahmadvand, Secretary of Iran’s Nanotechnology Innovation Council.

Ahmadvand reported that Iran’s nanotechnology exports for the year reached $145 million, marking a 110% growth compared to the prior year when exports totaled $69 million. “The overall domestic sales of nano-made products also surged by 104% during this period, with high demand for nano-coating technologies, nano-composites, and nano-catalysts.”

Iran’s nano exports reached 49 countries, with Iraq’s imports valued at $33.5 million, followed by Syria at $20 million, India at $14.9 million, China at $10.4 million, and Turkiye at $10.1 million.