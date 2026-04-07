Iraq holds second place in Arab world for cash payments in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked second among Arab countries in reliance on cash payments in 2025, with 85% of daily transactions conducted in cash, according to data published by the Swedish platform Forex.se.

Lebanon topped the list at 90%, while Egypt and Jordan each recorded 80%, Morocco 65%, Tunisia 55%, and Oman 50%. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia each registered 30%, Qatar 25%, and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates 20% each.