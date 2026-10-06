Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq increased its crude oil exports in September, helping drive a wider recovery in Gulf shipments despite continuing disruptions to regional energy flows.

Iraq’s southern crude exports rose to about 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in September from 2.35 million bpd in August, according to shipping data cited by Reuters.

Kpler data also showed Iraq among the Gulf producers that increased crude and condensate exports during September, alongside Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Combined crude and condensate exports from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran rose to about 14.7 million bpd in September from 10.8 million bpd in August.

Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest increase, with shipments reaching 6.6 million bpd, while higher Iraqi and Emirati exports helped offset declines from Kuwait and Qatar and the halt in Iranian shipments.

Vortexa data showed crude and condensate flows from Gulf producers excluding Iran recovered to 91% of their pre-war level of 16.3 million bpd.

The recovery in crude shipments has outpaced refined products, with fuel and liquefied petroleum gas exports remaining at about 60% of pre-war levels.