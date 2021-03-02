Iraq exported more than 3 million oil barrels to the US in February

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration announced that Iraq's crude oil exports to America exceeded 3 million during February.

The Administration said that Iraq exported 3 million and 24 thousand barrels to America last month, at a rate of 108 thousand barrels per day, indicating that Iraq exported during the first week of February 90 thousand barrels daily, 114 thousand barrels were exported every day in the second week. An average of 227 barrels was transported daily in the third week.

The Administration stated that Iraq came in sixth place after Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, and Colombia, and the second place in the Arab world after Saudi Arabia, whose exports to America during February reached 5 million and 900 thousand barrels.