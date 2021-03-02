Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq exported more than 3 million oil barrels to the US in February

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-02T07:05:26+0000
Iraq exported more than 3 million oil barrels to the US in February
Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration announced that Iraq's crude oil exports to America exceeded 3 million during February.

The Administration said that Iraq exported 3 million and 24 thousand barrels to America last month, at a rate of 108 thousand barrels per day, indicating that Iraq exported during the first week of February 90 thousand barrels daily, 114 thousand barrels were exported every day in the second week. An average of 227 barrels was transported daily in the third week.

The Administration stated that Iraq came in sixth place after Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, and Colombia, and the second place in the Arab world after Saudi Arabia, whose exports to America during February reached 5 million and 900 thousand barrels.

related

An oil barrel price could exceed 60 $, Iraq’ oil minister said

Date: 2021-01-16 08:31:16
An oil barrel price could exceed 60 $, Iraq’ oil minister said

Iraq to commit 100% by OPEC+ agreement

Date: 2020-08-06 07:23:43
Iraq to commit 100% by OPEC+ agreement

Iraq concludes an agreement to sell Oil to the Lebanese Government

Date: 2020-12-21 10:32:46
Iraq concludes an agreement to sell Oil to the Lebanese Government

Oil prices record solid gains after sharp losses

Date: 2020-04-02 10:18:56
Oil prices record solid gains after sharp losses

Brent crude exceeds $ 40

Date: 2020-06-03 09:17:57
Brent crude exceeds $ 40

Oil falls on demand fears, strengthening dollar

Date: 2021-01-28 06:38:23
Oil falls on demand fears, strengthening dollar

Dozens of oil tankers piled up as Iraqi protesters block the road to a refinery

Date: 2020-01-27 09:32:04
Dozens of oil tankers piled up as Iraqi protesters block the road to a refinery

Oil prices: a second week of gains

Date: 2020-08-14 08:04:32
Oil prices: a second week of gains