Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq exported 71.134 million barrels to China in Jan, Feb 2022

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-21T06:13:41+0000
Iraq exported 71.134 million barrels to China in Jan, Feb 2022

Shafaq News / The Chinese customs department revealed that Iraq ranked third as the largest oil exporter to China in January and February 2022.

The department's statistics showed that Iraq's oil export reached 71.134 million barrels (10.019 million tons), down by 0.4% from the same period last year.

It added that Saudi Arabia topped the list of oil exporters to China with 14.61 million tons, followed by Russia with 12.667 million tons, Oman (8.939 million tons), and Kuwait with 6.323 million tons.

related

Iraq ranks fifth as a supplier of crude oil to China

Date: 2021-12-22 12:14:30
Iraq ranks fifth as a supplier of crude oil to China

Iraq ranks the third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Date: 2020-09-25 07:41:50
Iraq ranks the third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Iraq exported 383.897 million oil barrels to China in 2021

Date: 2022-01-24 08:57:21
Iraq exported 383.897 million oil barrels to China in 2021

China to build a thousand schools in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-16 12:22:59
China to build a thousand schools in Iraq

Beijing aspires more influence in Iraq, expert says

Date: 2021-12-21 10:08:48
Beijing aspires more influence in Iraq, expert says

Iraq emerges among China's top five gasoline importers

Date: 2022-01-25 10:34:38
Iraq emerges among China's top five gasoline importers

Iraq and Lebanon conclude an industrial agreement

Date: 2022-01-09 11:45:46
Iraq and Lebanon conclude an industrial agreement

Iraq failed to make up for OPEC+ quota breaches, Bloomberg says

Date: 2021-02-02 12:30:56
Iraq failed to make up for OPEC+ quota breaches, Bloomberg says