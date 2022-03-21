Iraq exported 71.134 million barrels to China in Jan, Feb 2022

Shafaq News / The Chinese customs department revealed that Iraq ranked third as the largest oil exporter to China in January and February 2022.

The department's statistics showed that Iraq's oil export reached 71.134 million barrels (10.019 million tons), down by 0.4% from the same period last year.

It added that Saudi Arabia topped the list of oil exporters to China with 14.61 million tons, followed by Russia with 12.667 million tons, Oman (8.939 million tons), and Kuwait with 6.323 million tons.