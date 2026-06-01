Iraq denies gasoline shortage as supply exceeds demand

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Oil Ministry on Monday dismissed reports of a gasoline shortage, attributing congestion at fuel stations in Baghdad and several other provinces to rising fuel consumption amid soaring temperatures.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul-Sahib Bazzoun Al-Hassnawi told Shafaq News that supplies of both regular and premium gasoline remain stable, with daily consumption standing at around 32 million liters, while domestic output exceeds that level.

Al-Hassnawi linked the increased demand to travel during and after the Eid al-Adha holiday, as well as preparations for the upcoming Eid al-Ghadir observance. He also pointed to higher temperatures, which have increased fuel use as more motorists rely on vehicle air conditioning.

“The ministry has maintained fuel supplies since the outbreak of the regional conflict to ensure the availability of petroleum products,” the official added.

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