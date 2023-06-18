Iraq becomes 4th largest oil supplier to U.S.

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the United States have surpassed 250,000 barrels per day, establishing Iraq as America's fourth-largest source of oil in the past week.

In a report, the administration stated, "The average U.S. imports of crude oil from eight countries during the previous week amounted to 5.562 million barrels per day, increasing by 265,000 barrels per day compared to the preceding week's figure of 5.297 million barrels per day."

Furthermore, the report added, "Iraqi oil exports to the United States averaged 252,000 barrels per day last week, marking a decrease of 178,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week, during which oil exports to the United States stood at an average of 430,000 barrels per day.

Consequently, Iraq ranked fourth among the largest oil exporters to the United States during the past week."

"The highest oil revenues for the United States during the previous week were derived from Canada, with an average of 3.339 million barrels per day. Mexico followed with an average of 845,000 barrels per day, while oil revenues from Saudi Arabia reached an average of 677,000 barrels per day. Colombia ranked next with an average of 184,000 barrels per day."

According to the report, "U.S. crude oil imports from Nigeria averaged 132,000 barrels per day, while Brazil supplied an average of 79,000 barrels per day, and Ecuador provided an average of 54,000 barrels per day. No quantities of oil were imported from Russia or Libya."