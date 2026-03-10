Iraq avoids force majeure on oil exports despite production collapse

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has refused to declare force majeure on its oil export contracts despite a sharp drop in production during the US-Israeli war on Iran, seeking to avoid signaling that it has entered the conflict, economist Ahmed Saddam told Shafaq News on Monday.

Saddam explained that the government’s decision aims to protect long-term oil contracts, preserve Iraq’s reputation in global markets, and avoid any indication that Baghdad is a party to the war. “Declaring force majeure could be interpreted as Iraq entering the conflict, which the government does not want."

Force majeure clauses allow suppliers to suspend deliveries without penalties when extraordinary circumstances make exports impossible. Iraq’s oil production has fallen from about 4.3 million barrels per day before the war to roughly 1.3 million, according to the Iraqi Oil Ministry, after tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz collapsed following the escalation.